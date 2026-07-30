Canopy of Words: Bengaluru Poetry Festival to return for 10th Edition

A beloved fixture on the calendars of the city’s poetry lovers, this year, Bengaluru Poetry Festival (BPF) has reached a milestone its founders perhaps did not imagine when they started off. “It’s a proud moment for all of us that we’ve somehow managed to reach 10 years with the support of the people of Bengaluru,” smiles Subodh Sankar, who founded the festival with Lakshmi Sankar.

The festival will return on August 1 and 2, taking place under the cool canopy of Indiranagar Sangeetha Sabha’s 200-year-old trees. To mark the decennial, this edition’s lineup will be ‘a celebration of linguistic diversity,’ notes Sankar, elaborating, “Bengaluru being such a multicultural, multilingual cosmopolitan city, is the inspiration behind trying this. We’ve been trying our hardest to bring in representation from as many languages from as many parts of this country as possible.” This lineup of poets writing in languages like Kannada, Naga, Bodo, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Malayalam, Urdu and Hindi has been curated over the course of a year, with special attention towards younger poets, including Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar winners.