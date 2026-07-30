Karnataka High Court bench upholds order on BMIC project

BENGALURU: A division bench of the Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by a single judge that had set aside acquisition of several acres of land for the controversial Bengaluru-Mysuru Infrastructure Corridor (BMIC) project. “It appears that this BMICP may be one of the biggest scams in the State of Karnataka and demonstrates how a State, which is the trustee of natural resources on behalf of the citizens, can allow private interest to flourish in utter violation of the constitutional mandate and law to the detriment of the environment, ecology and against public interest for questionable considerations,” the bench observed.

A division bench of Justice DK Singh and Justice TM Nadaf made these scathing remarks in the order pronounced on Wednesday, dismissing 92 appeals filed by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise Limited (NICE), Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) and others, challenging the single judge’s order of July 4, 2025.

The single judge had set aside acquisition of several acres of land with an observation that more than 23 years have passed since notifications were issued between 2008 and 2009, and awards have not been passed by the KIADB, depriving owners of the use and occupation of agricultural lands and losing their livelihood.

Dismissing the appeals, the bench said the NICE project has done nothing but benefit its proponents in an astronomical way at the expense of landowners, and public interest in general. This is a fit case where an independent assessment and investigation be carried out by a special team of experts by conducting a forensic audit of its accounts and for committing fraud and other criminal acts of commissions and omissions, the court added.