No drinking water shortage in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Against the backdrop of water storage concerns in the KRS and a failed monsoon so far this year, besides the water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairperson Dr N Manjula clarified that there is no shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru at present.

“Adequate water is available in major reservoirs of the Cauvery basin, and water required by the city is being supplied continuously. The monsoon situation is being constantly monitored, and precautionary measures have already been taken to deal with any emergency,” she said.

The chairperson added that an alternative water supply system has also been set up in the required areas of the city through mobile Cauvery tankers and borewells. She said Bengaluru city needs an average of 2-2.3 tmcft of Cauvery water every month and necessary coordination has been done with the relevant departments.

She also spoke on the death of two maintenance workers at the Bellandur STP last month, and said investigation is ongoing, and all aspects of the incident are being examined.

Addressing a joint press conference with Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman P Raghu at the BWSSB, she said the safety system in STP management will be strengthened to prevent such incidents in future.

Currently, prescribed safety standards are being followed in all STPs of the Water Board, and maintenance work is being regularly monitored.

She said skill development and safety training programmes have been organized for staff working in STPs on various topics, including safety measures, use of machinery, and emergency management.