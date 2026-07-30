No drinking water shortage in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Against the backdrop of water storage concerns in the KRS and a failed monsoon so far this year, besides the water-sharing dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairperson Dr N Manjula clarified that there is no shortage of drinking water in Bengaluru at present.
“Adequate water is available in major reservoirs of the Cauvery basin, and water required by the city is being supplied continuously. The monsoon situation is being constantly monitored, and precautionary measures have already been taken to deal with any emergency,” she said.
The chairperson added that an alternative water supply system has also been set up in the required areas of the city through mobile Cauvery tankers and borewells. She said Bengaluru city needs an average of 2-2.3 tmcft of Cauvery water every month and necessary coordination has been done with the relevant departments.
She also spoke on the death of two maintenance workers at the Bellandur STP last month, and said investigation is ongoing, and all aspects of the incident are being examined.
Addressing a joint press conference with Karnataka State Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman P Raghu at the BWSSB, she said the safety system in STP management will be strengthened to prevent such incidents in future.
Currently, prescribed safety standards are being followed in all STPs of the Water Board, and maintenance work is being regularly monitored.
She said skill development and safety training programmes have been organized for staff working in STPs on various topics, including safety measures, use of machinery, and emergency management.
‘Safety of workers top priority’
Karmachari Commission head P Raghu said the safety, health and welfare of every sanitation worker of the Water Board should be given top priority. Consultations have been held with officials on various issues, including health insurance for workers, safety equipment, skill training and service security. In addition, he said officials have been instructed to expand Annapoorna Yojana that is being implemented for the welfare of workers.
BWSSB LAUNCHES AI, ROBOTICS-BASED SMART WATER MANAGEMENT PROJECT
In its efforts to effectively manage drinking water supply, prevent leaks and control pollution, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has launched a one-and-a-half-year pilot project to test artificial intelligence- (AI) and robotics-based water management. The water board will implement the project in collaboration with SmartTerra, Solinas, Villgro Innovations Foundation and Titan Company Ltd.
The project will be implemented in the Bangalore South division in the first phase. BWSSB Chairperson Dr N Manjula said the main objective of the project is to monitor the city’s water supply network using technology and identify water leaks, pipeline defects, water pollution and revenue loss at an early stage and take prompt action.
Under the project, underground water supply pipes will be inspected using sophisticated robotic equipment. As soon as water leaks, pipe damage or pollution is detected, a system will be installed to immediately send information to the relevant authorities. This will help resolve the problems quickly and significantly reduce water loss. In addition, the study will also examine the possibilities of increasing the revenue of the water board by identifying unauthorised use and revenue leakage, she said.