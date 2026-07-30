Reelity check: The Odyssey sparks ticket pricing debate

One of the most highly-anticipated releases of the year, The Odyssey has been drawing Bengalureans to theatres for the last two weekends. But amid the excitement of a new Christopher Nolan epic, fans are also feeling the pinch of spending around `2,000 for tickets for an IMAX viewing experience. While for any other film, viewing it in IMAX would be the cherry on top of the cake, for The Odyssey, many feel it is essential as Nolan used state-of-the-art cameras from the multiplex chain to capture the scale of the story, even though only 41 theatres in the world can project it in its native 15/70mm format and India doesn’t have any such commercial theatre. Viewers who saw it elsewhere have even taken to the internet to point out comparisons – in some scenes, towering monsters’ heads are cut off, in others, characters faces are cropped closer. In the midst of this, we ask Bengalureans if skyrocketing prices are justified.