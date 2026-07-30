Road rage: Karnataka HC stays probe, to place judicial officer’s case before Chief Justice

BENGALURU: Perusal of a video being circulated on social media clearly indicates that a judicial officer behaved in a manner totally unbecoming of the office she holds, the Karnataka High Court said. It stayed investigation into the FIR registered against three persons for allegedly overtaking the private car of a judicial officer, Gayathri, Principal Civil Judge and JMFC, Malur, on a public road recently. The court directed the registry to place the order before the Chief Justice.

Justice M Nagaprasanna made these observations while passing the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Vinay KM (24), his mother V Kavitha (48) and his grandfather P Venkatesh (70) of Malur, challenging the legality of the crime registered against them.

The court said the complaint narrates an incident where the petitioners -- accused 1, 2 and 3 -- overtake the vehicle of the complainant, a judicial officer travelling in her private car with her husband. Two petitioners overtake them on their two-wheeler, which hurts the ego of the officer or her husband. They chase the two-wheeler, stop it and get down to quarrel, which is captured on CCTV. The court viewed CCTV footage which involves the officer and her husband indulging in a quarrel.

State Public Prosecutor B N Jagadeesha submitted that those travelling on the two wheeler were petitioners 1 and 2, but at the behest of the judicial officer, accused 3 P Venkatesh was also dragged into the crime.