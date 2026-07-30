Rs 4,997crore Bengaluru Majestic Bus Station revamp closer to execution

BENGALURU: The proposed Rs 4,997 crore redevelopment of Majestic Bus Station in Bengaluru has moved a step closer, with the State-Level Single Window Agency (SLSWA) for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects recommending it to the State High Level Clearance Committee (SHLCC), chaired by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar for final approval.

The bus station redevelopment proposal was among the seven infrastructure projects worth an aggregate estimated project cost of Rs 12,936.86 crore considered by the SLSWA, chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh. The projects span the tourism, hospitality, maritime infrastructure, horticulture, film and urban-transport sectors and are proposed to be developed under the PPP model.

While four projects with a combined project cost of Rs 285.43 crore were approved by SLSWA, projects exceeding Rs 500 crore each, including the Majestic Bus Station redevelopment were recommended to the SHLCC.

SLSWA accorded approval to four projects---a Rs 60 crore Lighthouse Tourism and Hospitality Infrastructure at Mangaluru, development of Gurupur River Islands (North) at Rs 59.14 crore and Gurupur River Islands (South) at Rs 66.29 crore and Rs 100 crore worth of visitor amenities at Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden, Fern Hill, Ooty.

The two other projects each exceeding Rs 500 crore referred to SHLCC are--development of Film City in Mysuru at Rs 729.43 crore and development of Multi-Purpose Harbour and Shipyard at Manki Port, Uttara Kannada at Rs 6,925 crore.

“The proposed PPP projects are expected to create modern public infrastructure, attract private-sector investment, improve tourism and urban services, strengthen Karnataka’s maritime and logistics capabilities, and generate direct and indirect employment opportunities across the state”, a release from the government said.