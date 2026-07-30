At an age where most children are juggling homework and hobbies, 13-year-old Srishti Kiran’s days revolve around classrooms, fitness sessions and hours on the tennis court. And the reward for the discipline has been extraordinary. She recently became the world’s top-ranked U-13 player after winning five consecutive titles, emerging as one of India’s brightest young tennis prospects. “My parents and coaches always tell me that this is just a measuring stick and another step in my journey. It reassures me that I’m on the right track. The most important thing is to stay focused, trust the process and give my 100 per cent every single day,” says Kiran, who is currently in Europe prepping with the ITF teams.
Her ambitions are already fixed on a much bigger stage, as she shares, “The ultimate aim is to become World no 1 in the professional category and perform well on the WTA circuit.”
Studying in the US on a student visa, Kiran follows a tightly structured routine that keeps academics and elite-level training in the best balance. This year, her schedule has shifted with classes in the mornings and training occupying her afternoons and evenings. She credits her support system at the RPS Academies for ensuring her education and training go hand in hand. “I’m fortunate to have an incredible team, from my principal and teachers to my coach Juan, manager Andres, mentor Gabe, fitness trainer Ian and physio Carrey. Everyone works in coordination to make sure my studies and tennis stay perfectly balanced,” she shares.
The physical demands of tennis are evident, so are the mental demands, Kiran says. Drawing inspiration from Serbian great Novak Djokovic, she is learning to stay composed during difficult moments, as she adds, “There are times when my mind wanders, but I’m trying to master the art of staying in the present during matches. I speak to myself during tough situations and calm myself down.” Among her sporting heroes other than Djokovic are Indian tennis legend Leander Paes, along with Serena Williams and Coco Gauff.
Having reached India’s No 1 ranking at the age of 10, Kiran says her family has always encouraged her to value improvement over rankings. “My father has always told me not to focus on numbers but on improving my overall game. Winning and losing are both part of the journey, and every training session and every match teaches you something new,” she adds. Her mother, Vinaya Kiran, currently manages the family’s business in Bengaluru, while her father, Kiran Gopalarajan, is in the US on a tourist visa, supporting Kiran’s tennis commitments.
For a player already making headlines, the journey is only just beginning. She insists there is plenty to improve. “I want to keep getting better in every aspect of my game. My forehand, backhand, serve and volleys,” she shares, before moving on to her next focus: the World Junior Cup Finals, where India has qualified after 13 years, followed by a series of high-level ITF tourneys in September.