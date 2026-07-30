At an age where most children are juggling homework and hobbies, 13-year-old Srishti Kiran’s days revolve around classrooms, fitness sessions and hours on the tennis court. And the reward for the discipline has been extraordinary. She recently became the world’s top-ranked U-13 player after winning five consecutive titles, emerging as one of India’s brightest young tennis prospects. “My parents and coaches always tell me that this is just a measuring stick and another step in my journey. It reassures me that I’m on the right track. The most important thing is to stay focused, trust the process and give my 100 per cent every single day,” says Kiran, who is currently in Europe prepping with the ITF teams.

Her ambitions are already fixed on a much bigger stage, as she shares, “The ultimate aim is to become World no 1 in the professional category and perform well on the WTA circuit.”

Studying in the US on a student visa, Kiran follows a tightly structured routine that keeps academics and elite-level training in the best balance. This year, her schedule has shifted with classes in the mornings and training occupying her afternoons and evenings. She credits her support system at the RPS Academies for ensuring her education and training go hand in hand. “I’m fortunate to have an incredible team, from my principal and teachers to my coach Juan, manager Andres, mentor Gabe, fitness trainer Ian and physio Carrey. Everyone works in coordination to make sure my studies and tennis stay perfectly balanced,” she shares.