Bangalore University renews its ISO tag for quality

BENGALURU: Bangalore University (BU) announced on Thursday that it has renewed its International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification, specifically the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS) certification. The renewal is valid till June 11, 2029. The university remains the first public university in the state to have the certification.

The renewed certification was awarded to the university after an assessment of its academic and administrative quality management systems, documentation and operational processes that have been implemented and maintained over the past three years. It covers the university’s educational services, including undergraduate, postgraduate, research, diploma, certificate and other programmes.

“BU has attained international quality standards through excellence in academics, research and systematic administration. This recognition further strengthens the university’s position in the higher education sector and reinforces its commitment to quality and excellence,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof C Shivaraju.

Prof Nagaraj, director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC), added, “This achievement is a global recognition of the university’s commitment to quality education, research, administrative efficiency and continuous improvement. It reflects its unwavering pursuit of academic and institutional excellence.”