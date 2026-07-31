Bengaluru ready for ‘Freedom From Garbage’

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Thursday said all vehicles engaged in lifting and cleaning debris will have to be fitted with GPS and registered with GBA.

Addressing reporters here on the ‘Freedom From Garbage” campaign from August 1, he said the initiative has been given the tagline, Just Clean Bengaluru (JCB).

He said the police and transport departments and the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) will monitor the campaign, while Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) and traffic police will track the vehicles.

“The vehicles should dump Construction and Debris (C & D) waste only in designated places identified by the GBA in the limits of five city corporations,” Byre Gowda said.

This measure is aimed at stopping illegal dumping of debris in public places. Officials of GBA, and the police and transport departments will shortly hold a meeting in this regard.

Stating that the campaign will be flagged off by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Byre Gowda said around 22,000 tonnes of legacy waste has already been mapped in 1,616 locations. The GBA has identified five places across the city where the C & D waste will be dumped. “Soil and debris form about 95% of the waste. If people are found dumping such waste in public places, they will be fined,” he said.