ORR revamp: 31km of drain system to be modified at Rs 78 crore

BENGALURU: While the proposed 17.01 km redevelopment of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) between the Central Silk Board Junction and KR Puram is largely being seen as a road improvement project, internal planning documents reveal that over Rs 78 crore would be spent redesigning the corridor’s drainage system to ensure effective channelling of stormwater.

According to the concept presentation prepared by the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) special purpose vehicle, Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (BSMILE), the proposal involves 31.30 km of modifications under the proposed cross-section, with Rs 78.16 crore allocated for drain modifications alone. The overall construction cost, according to the presentation, is Rs 358.32 crore. The presentation shows that the redesigned drainage system would adopt a 1.0-metre diameter pipe, which BSMILE describes as hydraulically adequate. It also explains that this would create a uniform surface, improving traffic operation efficiency and making the corridor more acceptable to road users.

The document acknowledges that the proposed design entails significantly higher capital cost and that the construction is moderately feasible. Further, the proposal also introduces engineering measures to improve stormwater management. It proposes embedding HDPE (high density polyethene) chutes within the median to channel rainwater from the main carriageway into the service-road drainage system.

Desilting of the existing drain between the main carriageway and service road is considered. It notes that the existing drain cover slabs are in poor condition and need to be replaced with new slabs. It proposes drain inlets at 20 metre intervals both on the main carriageway and service road, and MS steel grating is proposed at drain inlets.