Two held for assaulting officer on SIR duty in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A government official supervising the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was assaulted by two youths, at 1.30 pm near Kousar Mosque on 18th Cross, Roshan Nagar, in DJ Halli police limits on Wednesday.

The victim is Pakeerappa (37), a Superintendent at the Karnataka Slum Development Board, appointed by the Pulakeshinagar Revenue Office as a Supervisory Officer for Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in Ward No. 47. The police have arrested the two youths - Yarab and Dastagir.

Pakeerappa was inspecting the ongoing SIR process when he noticed an altercation between a local BLO and the two youths. The dispute reportedly began when the two youths demanded an SIR form from the BLO. Upon learning that the youths resided in Jayanagar, the BLO instructed them to collect their forms from their own jurisdiction, sparking a heated argument.

When Pakeerappa intervened to pacify the situation, the confrontation turned violent. He said in his complaint, “One of the boys asked me, ‘Who are you to ask this?’ and punched me in the face.” The blow caused his lip to bleed. The second accused allegedly struck him in the eye and back. The assault was brought to a halt by local residents and bystanders.

Pakeerappa informed his superiors and sought medical treatment at Dr BR Ambedkar Medical College and Hospital before filing a formal police complaint. A case against Yarab, Dastagir, Iqbal and others under sections 121(1), 132, 352, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 is registered.