Woman’s rotting corpse found in Bengaluru, hubby on the run

BENGALURU: A body of a 20-year-old woman, who was allegedly murdered by her husband before fleeing, was found wrapped in a bedsheet and left inside their rented house at Gerupalya in Kumbalagodu police limits. The crime is suspected to have taken place five days ago and came to light on Thursday. The deceased Reema Kumari’s husband Dheeraj Kumar (25) is absconding. The couple from Bihar had come to Bengaluru a year ago.

Reema worked at a factory in the locality, while Dheeraj did odd jobs. Police suspect that, following an altercation, Dheeraj has strangled and smothered his wife to death, wrapped her body in a bedsheet, locked the house, and fled the scene.

Reema’s friend and colleague grew suspicious after she failed to report to work for several days. The crime came to light when she visited Reema’s house and noticed a putrid smell from a window alerted the police.

A murder case was registered, and a manhunt was launched to trace Kumar. Police suspect that he may have fled to Bihar.