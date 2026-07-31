Worker dies after marble cutting machine slashes neck in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In a freak accident, a 22-year-old man from Rajasthan died after the marble cutting machine he was operating to cut a marble slab went out of control and moved towards his neck. The machine’s blade slashed the right side of his neck, leaving the worker with severe blood loss.

He was taken to a nearby private hospital where he succumbed to injuries within a few minutes.

The deceased has been identified as Shahazad Ali, from Nagaur in Rajasthan. The incident happened around 11am Monday in Konaghatta village in Doddaballapura. The victim, who was rushed to a nearby private hospital, died around 11.35am.

The complaint was filed by Ali’s friend S Sahil Khan (23). Ali, Khan along with Sameer and Ashraf had come to the city three months ago. They and some other labourers were hired to construct a place of worship, and lay marble slabs.

“Ali was staying in the labour shed at the workplace. When he was cutting the marble stone, the machine suddenly went out of control and its blade slashed his neck. The other workers shifted him in a car to a hospital in Bashettihalli, where he succumbed to injuries. A complaint was filed against labour contractor Mohammad Arif and the trust which is undertaking the construction. Notices have been served to both parties,” said an officer.

Police are checking if safety measures were in place at the time of stone cutting. The crime officer and FSL team visited the spot. A case of death by negligence under Section 106(1) of BNS was registered against the accused, while investigations go on.