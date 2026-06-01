Bengaluru under yellow alert till June 5 as IMD predicts rain

BENGALURU: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thunderstorm activity over Bengaluru and other parts of south-interior Karnataka over the coming week, with the city remaining under a yellow alert till June 5.

According to IMD, Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts are likely to receive light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by gusty winds for several days.

On Monday, the city is expected to witness a cloudy sky with rain and winds of 40-50 kmph in some areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 33°C and 21°C.

The weather office attributed the prevailing conditions to multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over Vidarbha, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, along with associated troughs extending across central and southern India.

These systems are also creating favourable conditions for the further advance of the southwest monsoon over parts of the Arabian Sea, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Bay of Bengal during the next three or four days.

IMD has warned of heavy rainfall at isolated places in south-interior Karnataka on June 1. Similar weather conditions are likely to persist from June 2 to 6 across Bengaluru and neighbouring districts, including Ramanagara, Kolar and Chikkaballapur.

Mysuru, Kodagu, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Chamarajanagar, Tumakuru and Chitradurga districts are expected to receive heavier spells of rain on June 1. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast over coastal Karnataka from June 3 to 6.

The advisory comes after Bengaluru witnessed widespread rainfall in recent days, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the city. Residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and strong winds and to plan commuting accordingly.