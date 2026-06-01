Farmer hacks wife to death over suspicion of affair in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 42-year-old woman was allegedly hacked to death by her husband with a machete at their residence in Dasarahalli village of Ramanagara taluk, Bengaluru South district, on Sunday morning over suspicions of an illicit relationship.

The deceased has been identified as Nagamma (42), a homemaker. Her husband, Kanimadaiah, is a farmer. The couple had been living separately in the same village for the past three years and have two children in their 20s.

According to the police, around 7.30 am, Nagamma’s daughter stepped out of the house to attend a phone call. Taking advantage of her absence, Kanimadaiah, who lived about 100 metres away from Nagamma’s house, entered the house carrying a machete, locked the main door from inside, and allegedly hacked Nagamma multiple times. She suffered injuries on her head, hands and legs.

Hearing Nagamma’s screams, her daughter alerted the neighbours. However, before help could arrive, Nagamma succumbed to her injuries.

Ramanagara Rural Police said they have sent the body for autopsy. Based on a complaint filed by her daughter Yogitha, they registered a murder case against Kanimadaiah and took him into custody for questioning. Kanimadaiah allegedly confessed to the crime and told the police that he suspected his wife of having an illicit relationship with a villager.