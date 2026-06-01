Greater Bengaluru Authority’s new climate drive: Walk 1km, don’t ride

BENGALURU: The Climate Action Cell of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has launched the #1KmChallenge. The campaign aims to address traffic congestion, air pollution and sedentary lifestyles by urging people to consider walking for trips under one kilometre instead of opting for motorised transport.

According to the campaign, a 10-minute walk can help reduce carbon emissions, improve physical health, ease traffic on city roads and contribute to a more walkable Bengaluru.

The month-long campaign in June encourages Bengalureans to participate and challenge friends and family to adopt walking for short daily trips.

The campaign has sparked a wave of responses from citizens. They questioned the practicality of walking in many localities, citing broken, encroached or non-existent footpaths, garbage dumping, open drains and unsafe road conditions, forcing pedestrians onto the carriageway. Several users urged civic authorities to prioritise the construction and maintenance of wide, continuous and safe footpaths before promoting walking as a sustainable mobility option.