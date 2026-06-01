Six vehicles seized, FIR filed against illegal garbage dumping in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Six vehicles were seized, and an FIR was registered against those who were illegally transporting and dumping solid waste on vacant lands in the Kadugodi jurisdiction, Mahadevapura zone.

Waste was being illegally dumped into the Dakshina Pinakini River adjoining Survey Nos. 130, 131, and 142 near Siddartha Layout in Kadugodi. Following public complaints, corporation officials maintained surveillance and initiated a special enforcement operation.

Five waste-laden vehicles that had arrived at the site for illegal dumping were seized on May 29. The drivers fled the scene after noticing officials. Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) said on Sunday that a sixth vehicle was seized at the same location on May 30.

Eco Sphere Waste Solutions Company was authorised by the corporation to collect and dispose of bulk waste generated from various commercial establishments and residential apartments within its jurisdiction. However, a group led by Naushad and others allegedly used fake identification cards in the name of the company and illegally collected bulk waste from different areas.

An FIR was registered at the Kadugodi police station by the assistant general manager of the solid waste division. Legal action has been initiated against the vehicle owners, drivers, other persons involved, and the landowner who permitted the illegal dumping of waste on the property.