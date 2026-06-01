Two teens die in separate accidents in Bengaluru, police may book parents, bike owner

BENGALURU: Two minor boys were killed in two road accidents in the city on Saturday night. In a hit-and-run case, a 16-year-old boy died and his friend sustained injuries after a tractor allegedly brushed against their scooter on RTO Road in the Mico Layout traffic police limits.

The deceased, Suraj Kumar (16), was a resident of 1st Main Road, Sarvabhouma Nagar. He was studying in 10th standard. His friend, Pushkar Ram Lohar, and Kumar’s classmate, both 16 years old, escaped with injuries.

The police said that at 8.45 pm, Kumar was riding a scooter with Lohar on pillion. They were heading home after refuelling at a petrol bunk near Vijaya Bank Layout Circle. A tractor passing on their left side was allegedly being driven at high speeds.

The trailer of the tractor hit the scooter’s left handlebar when the tractor driver braked suddenly. Both boys fell onto the road, and the rear wheel of the carriage ran over Suraj’s head, killing him on the spot. Lohar sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The tractor driver fled the scene. A case is registered against the driver, and the police are analysing CCTV footage to trace him. Police said a case would also be registered against the parents for allowing a minor to ride a scooter.