Two teens die in separate accidents in Bengaluru, police may book parents, bike owner

BENGALURU: Two minor boys were killed in two road accidents in the city on Saturday night. In a hit-and-run case, a 16-year-old boy died and his friend sustained injuries after a tractor allegedly brushed against their scooter on RTO Road in the Mico Layout traffic police limits.
The deceased, Suraj Kumar (16), was a resident of 1st Main Road, Sarvabhouma Nagar. He was studying in 10th standard. His friend, Pushkar Ram Lohar, and Kumar’s classmate, both 16 years old, escaped with injuries.
The police said that at 8.45 pm, Kumar was riding a scooter with Lohar on pillion. They were heading home after refuelling at a petrol bunk near Vijaya Bank Layout Circle. A tractor passing on their left side was allegedly being driven at high speeds.
The trailer of the tractor hit the scooter’s left handlebar when the tractor driver braked suddenly. Both boys fell onto the road, and the rear wheel of the carriage ran over Suraj’s head, killing him on the spot. Lohar sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital.
The tractor driver fled the scene. A case is registered against the driver, and the police are analysing CCTV footage to trace him. Police said a case would also be registered against the parents for allowing a minor to ride a scooter.
Head-on collision
A 15-year-old boy riding a motorcycle died after colliding with a scooter near SMVT Railway Station in JB Nagar traffic police limits on Saturday night.
The deceased, Riyan (15), was a resident of Ananthanayar Road in Murphy Town and a Class 10 student. He was riding the motorcycle from Old Madras Road towards the railway station at 8.30 pm. Arun (32), who was riding a scooter from the opposite direction, collided with Riyan’s motorcycle.
Both riders fell on the road, and Riyan sustained severe head injuries. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. Arun is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger.
The JB Nagar traffic police have registered a case against Arun. The police said they would also register cases against Riyan’s parents and the owner of the vehicle for allowing a minor to ride the motorcycle.