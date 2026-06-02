BWSSB explores deploying robo tech to detect water theft, stop leaks

BENGALURU: In a major push towards technology-driven water management, the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is set to explore the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), predictive analytics and robotic inspection technologies to detect water theft, reduce leakages and improve operational efficiency across the city’s water distribution network, said its chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

As part of the initiative, BWSSB has agreed to facilitate a joint pilot study by two emerging startups -- SmartTerra and Solinas -- to identify sources of unaccounted-for water (UFW) and find ways to reduce non-revenue water (NRW) losses.

The project has been selected under the Titan Design Impact Awards 2.0, Deep Impact Phase and will be funded entirely through a grant from Titan Ltd. The initiative is being supported by Villgro as incubation partner and WELL Labs as technical partner, he said.

“The year-long study will be implemented at zero cost to BWSSB, with the utility only providing support for essential civil works such as excavation, pipe repairs and replacement wherever required,” Manohar said, adding that the use of technologies are expected to help BWSSB continuously monitor water distribution patterns, assess demand, detect losses, improve billing efficiency and strengthen revenue collection mechanisms.

Speaking on the initiative, Manohar said the board is committed to creating opportunities for innovative startups to validate and scale solutions that can address real-world urban water challenges.