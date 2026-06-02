GBA claims risky trees cleared, residents tell different story

BENGALURU: Against the city corporation’s claim of identifying dangerous trees and branches and removing them, residents across the city said their complaints haven’t been attended to, and if hanging branches and weak trees fall, it will be a perfect recipe for disaster. They expressed concern that they could fall anytime the city receives heavy rain, accompanied by strong winds.

Chandru, a shopkeeper opposite the Government Model Primary School, 9thB Cross, Hosahalli in Vijayanagar, said, “Due to heavy rain and wind, tree branches have tilted and are in a dangerous position. A tree has leaned on the school compound and is likely to fall anytime.”

He said that residents lodged complaints with the city corporation officials and Bescom. “Teams from the corporation and Bescom arrived. However, they have done a half-hearted job, trimming some branches and leaving the remaining unattended. The leaning branches would create damage and claim lives,” Chandru said.

This is not the case of Vijayanagar alone, but many parts of Bengaluru, like Indiranagar and Sadashivnagar. Citizens said that despite raising complaints of dangerous trees and branches, and also fallen trees and branches to be cleared, the complaints have remained unattended.

An Indiranagar resident posted that a large tree branch near CMH Hospital is hanging dangerously and could fall anytime, risking injury to pedestrians, and added that despite raising the issue, there was no response. A senior official from Greater Bengaluru Authority’s forest wing said, “Ever since the formation of GBA in September last year till March, we carried out a survey to find dangerous trees and branches.