Green Revolution: City restaurants give new twist to vegetarian cuisine

One of the examples of this evolution is Kalpaney, which recently opened its second Bengaluru outlet in Indiranagar. The restaurant reinterprets familiar vegetarian food through a global lens while preserving Indian flavours and nostalgia. Its menu effortlessly moves between comfort and experimentation through dishes such as avial spaghetti, mushroom galouti with zafrani parotta and podi mac & cheese arancini. Chef Sombir Choudhury describes the cuisine as a conversation between memory and modern technique.

Similarly, after establishing a following in Jayanagar, PHURR expanded to Indiranagar with a menu that presents vegetarian food as indulgent. Seasonal and limited edition menus are also becoming central to the city’s dining culture. PHURR recently explored the savoury side of Alphonso mangoes through dishes such as chilli garlic dragon mango and Thai red mango curry, with flavour combinations like spice, smoke and fermentation.

At the newly-opened Continuum in JP Nagar, the menu has been designed as a constantly evolving concept. The restaurant features rotating guest collaborations every 30 days alongside seasonal menus inspired by Ayurveda, regional produce and changing weather patterns. Its 30-day guest collaboration menu invites diners to contribute ideas and inspirations, while the 90-day seasonal continuum changes as per produce cycles and nature-led cooking.