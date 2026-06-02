Green Revolution: City restaurants give new twist to vegetarian cuisine

For decades, Bengaluru’s vegetarian dining culture was associated with dependable darshinis, South Indian tiffin rooms, temple-style meals and family-friendly thali restaurants. While these continue to thrive, the city is now witnessing a different movement, one shaped by modern chefs, evolving diners and ambitious restaurants that place vegetables and regional ingredients at the centre of innovation.
Vegetarian cuisine is now undergoing a dramatic reinvention, with restaurants embracing global culinary techniques, curated tasting menus, seasonal produce and sophisticated alcohol-free beverage programmes. The result is a new-age ‘green revolution’ that is transforming the city’s food landscape. This shift is not driven solely by lifelong vegetarians. Bengaluru’s increasingly health-conscious and globally exposed diners are embracing vegetarian cuisine out of curiosity, sustainability concerns and a preference for lighter, more thoughtful meals. Flexitarian eating has become mainstream, with chefs responding through menus that are inventive and deeply contemporary.
One of the examples of this evolution is Kalpaney, which recently opened its second Bengaluru outlet in Indiranagar. The restaurant reinterprets familiar vegetarian food through a global lens while preserving Indian flavours and nostalgia. Its menu effortlessly moves between comfort and experimentation through dishes such as avial spaghetti, mushroom galouti with zafrani parotta and podi mac & cheese arancini. Chef Sombir Choudhury describes the cuisine as a conversation between memory and modern technique.
Similarly, after establishing a following in Jayanagar, PHURR expanded to Indiranagar with a menu that presents vegetarian food as indulgent. Seasonal and limited edition menus are also becoming central to the city’s dining culture. PHURR recently explored the savoury side of Alphonso mangoes through dishes such as chilli garlic dragon mango and Thai red mango curry, with flavour combinations like spice, smoke and fermentation.
At the newly-opened Continuum in JP Nagar, the menu has been designed as a constantly evolving concept. The restaurant features rotating guest collaborations every 30 days alongside seasonal menus inspired by Ayurveda, regional produce and changing weather patterns. Its 30-day guest collaboration menu invites diners to contribute ideas and inspirations, while the 90-day seasonal continuum changes as per produce cycles and nature-led cooking.
Restaurants are also investing in botanical infusions, kombuchas and zero-proof drinks that deliver the complexity and presentation of cocktail culture. Sattvam, known for its extensive vegetarian buffet offerings, has also adapted to evolving dining preferences through a new a la carte experience focused on slower and more immersive dining. Its mains continue this global-meets-Indian approach through creations such as butterfly rice bowl, firangi nimona with buffalo mozzarella and dal sattvam finished with sandalwood smoke and saffron, and desserts like basant, a sattvic interpretation of kunafa, and daulat ki kulfi inspired by Banarasi malaiyyo.
Burma Burma’s ongoing Thingyan Festival menu recreates the celebratory spirit of Burmese New Year through generous rice bowls, street-style small plates and festive beverages. Dishes such as the mohinga rice bowl, the hawker’s rice bowl and the palata sando showcase how regional Asian vegetarian traditions are finding audiences in Bengaluru. Through Thingyan, Burma Burma demonstrates how vegetarian cuisine can also serve as a cultural bridge. This vegetarian boom is also encouraging greater appreciation for regional cuisines. Oye Kake, the Mumbai-based Amritsari vegetarian brand that recently opened on MG Road, celebrates Punjab’s culinary heritage through dishes inspired by community kitchens and home-style cooking. The restaurant’s culinary philosophy is built around live tandoor cooking, hand-rolled breads and slow-cooked dals prepared by Amritsari-trained ustads.
Meanwhile, newer concepts such as GAIA are pushing vegetarian creativity even further. Built around the idea of ‘reimagined familiarity’, the restaurant presents dishes where comfort food travels across cultures and familiar ingredients take unexpected forms. Its menu includes creations such as paneer bulgogi, dabeli popsicle, Himalayan phuktan with pulled jackfruit and miso mysore pak paired with black sesame and jaggery ice cream.