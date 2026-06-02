Victoria bedbug nightmare: Management claims issue resolved

BENGALURU: Patients and their attender have raised concerns over an alleged bedbug infestation at Victoria Hospital, with an attender claiming that family members staying with patients are unable to sleep due to the problem.

The individual alleged that attendants on the third floor of the hospital were facing difficulties for several days as bedbugs were reportedly present in patient care areas. The person claimed that several attendants had complained about the issue and said they were forced to remain awake through the night while caring for patients.

Insects on bedding and surrounding areas were shown in the video shared by the attender, depicting the issue. He urged the hospital authorities to take immediate action. While acknowledging the efforts of doctors, nurses and sanitation workers, the individual appealed for better pest-control measures to ensure a safe and hygienic environment for patients and their caregivers. The complainant also alleged that the issue had persisted despite repeated requests to authorities and said the infestation was causing discomfort and anxiety among attendants staying in the wards.

However, speaking to TNIE, Dr HR Jagadish, the special officer of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) Block at Victoria Hospital said that the issue was reported two to three weeks ago, but he had assumed charge of the building only a week ago and addressed the infestation.

He said that the infestation was confined to the surgical-gastro ward on the third floor. When the issue was brought to his notice, the ward underwent robotic cleaning, fumigation and pest-control treatment, following which the problem was addressed. “The issue no longer exists,” said Dr Jagadish. He explained that bedbug infestations can sometimes occur when patient attendants bring their own blankets, bedding and personal belongings from outside, which may inadvertently carry the insects into the hospital premises.