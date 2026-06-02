'You have to own your choices,' says Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala

Whether she’s portraying the ambitious Tara Khanna in Made in Heaven or taking on period dramas and thrillers, Sobhita Dhulipala has become known for gravitating towards unconventional, memorable characters. Over the years, the Ponniyin Selvan star has carved out a space for herself across industries and formats, earning praise for performances that favour nuances.

A recent visit to Bengaluru offered a glimpse into the outlook that guides many of her choices. Dressed in an ivory tailored suit with minimal accessories, Dhulipala was thoughtful as she spoke about storytelling (with essence of life, fashion and cinema) and navigating an industry that demands constant visibility.

Having worked across languages and industries, she stresses that she leans towards the characters she gets to portray beyond genres. What continues to excite her are female characters that mirror the complexities of real life. “Saying this genre or that genre is going to be limiting it. When I see a female character written, I think about how interesting real women are. They’re fun, jealous, ambitious, traditional, many things at the same time – always in this middle flux, so if there are characters that reflect this electricity, I’d love to play that,” she shares.