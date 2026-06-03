App launched for meat shops, collection of animal waste in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With no accountability for animal waste generation, and no data on existing legal meat shops that generate animal waste in Bengaluru, Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has launched the Automatic Animal Waste Management System (AAWMS) mobile application to track meat shops. Within 24 hours of the launch of the application on Monday, 3,045 registrations were recorded.

Speaking to the TNIE, BSWML Chief Executive Officer Karee Gowda stated that registration will close on June 5 and once the agency has a record of the applications, it will be easy to track the shops and monitor their daily animal waste generation. “Fish, poultry and mutton stall waste will be collected and sent to the rendering unit on the city outskirts to make chicken feed and other pet feed,” said Gowda, adding that agencies will be fixed and work awarded for waste collection.

Around 250 tonnes of animal waste is generated in Bengaluru on a daily basis, and with a slight increase in meat consumption on weekends, there is also an increase in waste.

Gowda said waste was earlier mixed with wet waste and ended up on street corners or in drains. Now shops will have to give it to selected agencies.