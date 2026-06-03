Dawood is alive and having fun, says Dongri to Dubai author S Hussain Zaidi

Some of his most memorable encounters came from unexpected people. He recalls meeting a wealthy man whom he initially assumed was a hotelier, before learning that he had quietly been working as an informer. Speaking about it, Zaidi says, “I asked him, ‘why are you an informer and how have you made this money?’

He said, ‘I’m just trying to help the police so that it could be my contribution towards eradicating crime from this city. Because I’m in this business, a lot

of people come to my bar and talk. Sometimes I record their conversations or get them on CCTV and share it with the police.” The discovery surprised him because the man appeared to have no obvious personal motivation behind his actions.

No conversation around Mumbai’s underworld remains complete without the mention of Dawood Ibrahim, a figure who occupies a significant place in several of Zaidi’s works. Asked whether the wanted underworld don is still alive, he replies, “Yeah, he is, and having fun,” adding that he was believed to be near Karachi. But rather than adding to the ‘mythology’ surrounding him, Zaidi questions why people had elevated him into something larger than reality. “He’s but a human being, a mortal, a gangster. You cannot elevate him to that level. But it is movies that have made him so big. Even he must be laughing at us and saying, ‘Oh wow, you guys, thank you for making me so big’,” he laughs.

The 58-year-old author of Dongri To Dubai: Six Decades of the Mumbai Mafia, Mafia Queens of Mumbai and Black Friday: The True Story of the Bombay Bomb Blasts, also challenges common assumptions around Dawood’s rise. “They always thought that Dawood became a criminal much later in life or by his own efforts. But actually, he was a small-time ruffian, who was used by Inspector Ranbeer Likha to handle the Pathans in those days,” he shares. According to him, rivalries and power structures also played a role in Dawood’s early rise, with the Pathans’ growing influence creating circumstances that helped propel him forward and a don was born, officially.