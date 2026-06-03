Power dressing 2.0: Fashion and politics go hand in hand for these statesmen

On Wednesday, DK Shivakumar is set to take oath as Karnataka Chief Minister in what is being described as a relatively low-key ceremony. Even so, the conversation around him has been anything but quiet. In the days leading up to it, his public appearances have drawn attention for their luxury touches, with accessories and designer labels circulating widely on social media.

What was once seen as individual style in politics is now read as part of a wider visual language around image and public perception. Fashion consultant and curator & advocate for Indian textiles Prasad Bidapa points to a sharp shift in how political dressing is consumed these days – visibility has changed everything about how leaders are seen and remembered. “Political dressing has become far more strategic than it was a decade ago. Earlier, clothing was largely functional and symbolic like khadi kurtas, white shirts, Gandhi caps and regional attire communicated ideology and identity,” he says, adding, “Today, every public appearance is amplified on social media. Politicians are far more conscious of fit, colour, grooming and overall presentation.”