SIR ensure only eligible citizens remain enrolled, says Bengaluru West Commissioner KV Rajendra

BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner KV Rajendra said the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) aims to remove the names of ineligible voters from the electoral roll.

At a meeting with officers and staff of Vijayanagar, Basavanagudi and Padmanabhanagar Assembly constituencies on Tuesday to review preparations for SIR, Rajendra said the exercise is to ensure that eligible voters are not left out of the list and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have the most responsibility. They must understand the processes clearly and start working with advance preparation, he added.

He said the mapping process is very important, and BLOs, supervisors, electoral registration officers (ERO) and assistant electoral registration officers (AERO) must complete it properly. Training should be provided to the new BLOs.

“Honest effort is required for processes on mapping, un-mapping, re-mapping, etc., in the remaining two months. BLOs should take into confidence booth level agents appointed by political parties, seek their assistance and complete the processes. BLOs, supervisors, EROs and AEROs must arrange for facilities like internet, at the polling booths,” he said.

SIR has commenced and the role of BLOs will be crucial for the next five months, said Joint Chief Electoral Officer Raghavendra. “SIR is entirely technology-based and during the exercise, BLOs are likely to face stress due to physical and mental exertion. Therefore, it is essential to realise their responsibility, formulate a systematic plan, and start working,” he said.