Toddler slapped to death by stepdad for not eating in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A two-year-old boy, who was making a fuss to eat, was allegedly slapped to death by his stepfather at Muthurayaswamy Layout in Tavarekere police limits on Sunday evening. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder has been registered against the accused.

The deceased child, Rakesh Kumar Mukhi, was slapped by Dipu Singh (22). The incident occurred at a rented shed on 1st Cross, Muthuraya Swamy Layout in Seegehalli village of Tavarekere.

Rakesh’s mother Kunthala Mukhi and Dipu had shifted to Tavarekere from Odisha just three months ago. Dipu was staying at his sister’s house in Tavarekere.

Kunthala was feeding the boy around 6.30 pm on Sunday. But as he was restless and kept crying, Dipu took him and slapped hard, killing him on the spot. A shocked Kunthala raised an alarm and called out to Dipu’s sister Kandai Singh. The family then informed the landlady, who called her 30-year-old son KC Pavan Kumar over phone and asked him to check. Kumar rushed to the tenant’s house, saw the boy dead and filed the complaint with the police.

“The accused is the boy’s stepfather. He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The boy’s biological father is in Odisha. The boy’s mother, after deserting her husband, had come to Tavarekere with the accused three months ago. Dipu’s sister Kandai and her family have been staying in Tavarekere for the last three years. Dipu was working at a plastic factory in the vicinity. We are conducting an investigation to ascertain if the intention of the accused was to actually kill the boy to get rid of him,” said an officer.

A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of BNS has been registered against the accused.