Tool Kit to Cool Kit: Yongsters are now finding comfort in mini boxes

Be it in crowded metros, noisy cafes or overstimulating public spaces, many people today carry tiny personal ‘anxiety toolkits’ that serve as deeply personal grounding tools for those navigating anxiety, sensory overload or emotional stress. “I have relied on comforting objects from the age of 10. Initially, I used a piece of folded cloth. As I grew older, carrying a cloth in public felt impractical, so I adapted to other ways,” admits 25-year-old Sona Sherin J, a communicative English trainer, who now finds comfort in an earbud stick, without the buds attached to it. “I place it on my palm, and press it with my fingers in a way that creates a mild pressure. The sensation is not painful; rather, it is soothing.” The size of the stick makes it easier for Sona to carry it everywhere discreetly.

For singer-student Roshni Ghosh, comfort comes in the form of a smiley stress ball, and a distinct object people rarely find in a must-have list — a gravel she once found near her house. “The smiley ball was gifted by a friend during one of my toughest moments, whereas the gravel reminds me of how important it is to stay stable through any situation,” she says. Roshni also carries a hand sanitiser because certain smells help calm her when anxiety intensifies. “I’m extremely sensitive to smell and touch, so I inhale it when I’m anxious,” she adds.