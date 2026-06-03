Traffic curbs, airspace restrictions in Bengaluru for DK Shivakumar’s swearing-in

BENGALURU: Traffic restrictions will be imposed in several parts of Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD) on Wednesday between 12 and 8 pm due to the swearing-in ceremony of the Chief Minister, scheduled to be held at 4 pm, at the Glass House, Lok Bhavan, under Cubbon Park traffic police limits. Heavy vehicles are prohibited in the city from 12pm to 10 pm.

Bengaluru Traffic Police said, several dignitaries and VVIPs from across the country and the state are expected to attend the event. Entry to Lok Bhavan will be restricted to invited guests, while the general public will not be allowed to the venue.

The movement of all categories of vehicles, except those officially authorised for the event, will be prohibited on Cubbon Road from BRV Junction to CTO Junction and from CTO Circle to Lok Bhavan.

Restrictions will also be in force from Balekundri Junction towards Dr BR Ambedkar Road and on Dr BR Ambedkar Road from KR Circle towards Coffee Board Junction.

Vehicular movement will be barred on Race Course Road from Trilight Junction to Subbanna Junction and from Old JDS Cross to Subbanna Junction. Traffic will also be restricted from Queen’s Junction towards CTO/Lok Bhavan and from St Mark’s Road towards CTO Junction via Queen’s Junction.

Parking for Vehicles lackingevent passes