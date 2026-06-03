With DK Shivakumar at helm, activists push for timely Bengaluru civic polls amid continued delays

BENGALURU: With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) election deadline set by the Supreme Court, and DK Shivakumar being sworn in Chief Minister today, concerned citizens and local party representatives are hopeful that elections to the five city corporations will be held without any more delays.

Speaking to TNIE on the recent political development and its ramifications on local polls, Kathyayini Chamraj, Executive Trustee at CIVIC-Bengaluru, said, “Any more delay in local elections will affect local communities, especially the urban poor, from having access to local elected representatives, who usually respond to their needs.

Ward committees and area sabhas meant for local planning and monitoring of funds and works will also be absent.” She added that bureaucrats administering the city corporations will only be accountable to their higher-ups in the GBA and state government.

Srikanth Narasimhan, founder of Bengaluru NavaNirmana Party, said, “Our long-standing demand over the past five-and-half years is that as per the constitution, municipal elections should be held on time. In fact, if elections are delayed by even a day, it is unconstitutional.”

The city has not had a mayor or corporators since 2020. He added that in the absence of local elected representatives, there has been no focus on civic amenities, no accountability for things going from bad to worse, and no platform for planning the right solutions for the city’s woes.