Bengaluru East City Corporation chief orders action against walls flouting norms

BENGALURU: Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) Commissioner DS Ramesh has directed officials to issue notices to buildings having compound walls exceeding permissible height under National Building Code (NBC).

Chairing a review meeting on the progress of various development and engineering works on Wednesday, he told officials to issue notices to the owners who are not complying with rules.

He reviewed the progress of comprehensive road development works, storm water drain desilting, junction improvement projects, road restoration works, building safety measures, disposal of Sahaya complaints and other engineering-related activities undertaken within the corporation limits.

The commissioner directed executive engineers to complete asphalting works on roads where civil works have already completed under the Chief Minister’s Infrastructure Development Programme by June 9. All remaining works under these projects should be taken up on priority and completed within the stipulated timelines, he instructed.

The chief engineer was told to finalise the designs for the proposed junction improvement works under the Suraksha-75 Programme, aimed at enhancing road safety, and to commence execution without delay.

He instructed officials to urgently take up desilting and maintenance of both concrete-lined and earthen storm water drains through Annual Maintenance Contracts. He directed the removal of accumulated silt, garbage, plastic waste and weeds to improve the carrying capacity of drains and ensure smooth flow of rainwater during monsoon.

Officials were told to take priority action at all waterlogging-prone locations identified by the traffic police and implement necessary corrective measures to prevent flooding and ensure smooth vehicular movement during the rainy season.

Considering the monsoon season, the Commissioner directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for filling potholes. He instructed them to initiate the required tender process immediately to ensure the timely execution of works.