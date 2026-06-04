Count your prayers with now-trending japa counters

Meanwhile, social media executive Rushali Mirazkar notes that she started using it after seeing a friend do it, adding that she’s been seeing it among other celebrities too. “I’ve seen Samantha and Kohli use it,” she says, adding, “My dad wears the traditional mala, but I don’t think Gen Z and millennials prefer using it. The counter is useful and affordable.”

It isn’t just Hindus using these counters either, with Kulsum Raqeeb, a fashion designer, counting her daily Dhikr prayers. She says, “It was nice to see Sharma using it, even though we come from different faiths. It is heartening to see how much we have in common when it comes to spirituality and the desire to stay connected through prayer and remembrance. For centuries, people have used prayer beads or their fingers to keep track of physical mantras and other forms of devotional recitation. The digital counter feels like a modern adaptation of the same practice.”

However, some, including Mahotsaha Chaitanya, are against switching to digital counters completely but advocate using them in specific situations, noting, “Chanting is a sacred act which has to be done with focus and devotion. Chanting with tulasi seeds is best as it is dear to Lord Krishna. This is for those who are in unclean circumstances, like on long flights or train journeys where one cannot touch the beads, but yet wants to chant.”