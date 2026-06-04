Delhi hotel blaze a warning for Bengaluru establishments

BENGALURU: The deadly hotel fire in New Delhi on Wednesday, which claimed the lives of over 20 people, has come as a wake-up call for establishments in the city. While members of hotel associations doubt that a similar accident is waiting to happen in Bengaluru, they admit that panic management and signage efficacy are a concern.

Preliminary inspections on the Delhi blaze suggested that the cramped nature of the neighbourhood and lack of entry/exit points could be major contributing factors for the high number of casualties. This takes on an added significance in a city like Bengaluru which has a high density of crammed neighbourhoods.

“In Delhi, there may be spatial constraints. Hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru are generally well-equipped with entry and exit points, otherwise it is quite difficult to obtain no objection certificates (NOCs),” said a member of the Bangalore Hotels Association.

Subramanya Holla, member of the Karnataka State Hotel Association, attested to most hotels and restaurants in the city being quite open. “But the complication arises with rooftop restaurants or diners, of which there are quite a few in the city. In a situation like a fire outbreak, it is natural for people to panic, which can worsen things significantly,” he said.

Holla cited signages as an area of improvement that hotels in the city should consider. “Signages, including entry and exit points, should be big and bold to be easily discernible. They should be conspicuous enough for guests to have just one look and be able to remember them in times of crisis,” he said.