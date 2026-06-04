Undertrial dies after assault inside Karnataka's Madikeri jail

MADIKERI : An undertrial, who was critically injured in an assault inside the Madikeri District Prison on June 1, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Mysuru on Tuesday night. The deceased has been identified as Hemanth (25), a resident of T Shettigeri.

According to the police, the incident took place around 7.58 am near the prison kitchen when a quarrel broke out between Hemanth and fellow undertrial Rajesh L S (46).

The altercation allegedly escalated into a violent attack, during which Rajesh is said to have stabbed Hemanth multiple times in the chest, abdomen and back using a knife. Hemanth was initially treated at the District Hospital in Madikeri before being shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night.

Investigators said the assault stemmed from a longstanding feud between the two. Rajesh has been lodged in the jail since October 2024 in connection with a murder case registered at Srimangala Police Station. Hemanth, who was arrested in May this year in an attempted murder case under the same police station limits, was accused of attacking Rajesh's brother Ganesh in a dispute over property.

The police suspect the rivalry resurfaced inside the prison, culminating in the fatal assault. Hemanth's father, mother and brother are also lodged in the Madikeri District Prison as undertrials in connection with the same case.

The Madikeri Rural Police have registered a murder case against Rajesh.