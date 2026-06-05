Bengaluru doctor held for housing exotic wild animals

BENGALURU: A wildlife crime investigation in Bengaluru has led to the arrest of a doctor, identified as Dr Raj Kamal, practising at a private hospital in Jayanagar and the detention of six others, following the seizure of multiple exotic wildlife species allegedly linked to an illegal wildlife trafficking operation. Acting on a tip-off, authorities conducted a search at Flat C302, Adarsh Hill Apartments in Kumaraswamy Layout. The flat was being used to house exotic wildlife.

Exotic wildlife, including ball pythons, lizards, turtles, along with suitcases bearing airport baggage tags and other material believed to be relevant to wildlife smuggling were seized. Investigators also reportedly recovered traces of ganja during the operation.

Authorities are also examining travel histories relevant to the investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that individuals connected to the case had travelled frequently to countries including Thailand and Malaysia, which are major hubs for exotic pet trade.

The case has attracted additional attention due to the alleged association of individuals identified in the investigation with the Instagram handle “@Zoo2You,” which promoted wildlife education programs in schools, colleges, apartment complexes, and public events. Photographs and social media material linked to these activities show exotic animals being displayed to members of the public, including children.