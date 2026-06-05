Bengaluru East City Corporation to expedite SWD work

BENGALURU: With monsoon likely to enter Karnataka over the weekend and spread across the state, the Commissioner of Bengaluru East City Corporation, DS Ramesh, conducted site inspections of various flood-prone locations, storm water drains (rajakaluves), underpasses, and ongoing infrastructure projects within the corporation’s limits.

During the inspection, he reviewed arrangements for the smooth flow of rainwater, maintenance of storm water drains, progress of bridge and infrastructure works, and the measures required to address flooding issues.

Officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) were instructed to make arrangements to prevent waterlogging caused by metro construction activities.

The Commissioner noted that certain medians and barricades installed by BMRCL along the carriageway were obstructing the flow of rainwater. BMRCL officials were directed to undertake suitable modifications to facilitate smooth drainage.

He also visited area like Panathur, Vibgyor School Road, and surroundings. He instructed officials to accelerate execution of SWD works and implement permanent solutions.