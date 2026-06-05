Bengaluru man kills beautician wife for dressing up well

BENGALURU: After years of suspicion and acrimony, N Mahadev finally killed his 38-year-old beautician wife, all because she dressed up well while going to work.

At 11.15am on Wednesday, Mahadev locked the bedroom door and started fighting with his wife, then slit her throat with a kitchen knife, while his parents and sons kept banging on the door. The incident took place in Somanahalli village in Kaggalipura. Mahadev (42), a driver, was arrested.

NB Bhagya worked in a beauty parlour, and was fond of dressing up, which led Mahadev to suspect her fidelity. Since the past five years, the accused is alleged to have started harassing her over this issue, and even beating her if he found her talking to anyone on the phone. Unable to bear the harassment, Bhagya had gone to her sister Sowmya’s house in Uttarahalli on Monday, police said.

On Tuesday, Mahadev went to Sowmya’s house to bring his wife back. When she refused to come back with him, they fought again. The accused also placed a condition that she should stop going to work and not use the phone. Bhagya agreed to his conditions, and the couple returned home on Wednesday.