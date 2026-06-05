Bengaluru Metro Yellow Line usage can improve quality of life: IISc

BENGALURU: A study by Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has found that the Namma Metro Yellow Line connecting RV Road and Bommasandra can significantly improve commuters’ health and quality of life by encouraging greater physical activity, reducing exposure to air pollution and easing commute stress. The report found strong willingness among commuters to shift to the metro, while highlighting the need for affordable fares, better last-mile connectivity and safer pedestrian infrastructure.

The study by IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab with support from Biocon Foundation, ELCIA and the Bengaluru Science and Technology Cluster (BeST), surveyed 600 commuters and residents along the corridor before and 150 commuters of the 600 respondents after the the inauguration of Yellow Line for the public. Researchers examined changes in physical activity, environmental exposure, mental wellbeing, social connectivity and overall quality of life.

According to the findings, 83% of respondents expressed willingness to shift to the Yellow Line. The study highlighted a concerning lack of physical activity among residents, with 58% reporting no regular exercise. Metro use is expected to add 10–15 minutes of walking per commute, contributing up to 75 minutes of moderate physical activity each week.

Researchers also found that metro users would face significantly lower exposure to harmful particulate matter pollution and heat compared to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders. Improved accessibility and travel satisfaction were linked to better mental wellbeing, with respondents reporting reduced fatigue and improved work-life balance. The study further noted benefits such as stronger social interaction, enhanced workplace productivity and lower road accident risks due to reduced dependence on two-wheelers.

The study identified key barriers to metro adoption, including fare affordability, inadequate last-mile connectivity and poor pedestrian infrastructure around stations. Researchers called for differential fare policies, improved feeder services, better parking facilities and safer footpaths to maximise the metro’s benefits.