Bengaluru traffic police get 20 ‘AC helmets’ to beat heat

BENGALURU: Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC), in collaboration with C40 Cities, Sensing Local and Hasiru Dala organisations, held a programme under the ‘Heat-Health Protocol’ pilot project. Traffic police were educated about the effects of extreme heat, heat-related health issues, and necessary precautionary measures. To support their health and well-being, twenty air-conditioned (cooling) helmets were distributed.

The Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar said that protecting the health of personnel working outdoors has become increasingly important due to climate change and rising temperatures.

He said that similar cooling kits were earlier distributed to BNCC pourakarmikas, ASHA workers and dry waste collection centre workers, and the initiative has now been extended to traffic police personnel.

He shared that proposals are being made to expanded the pilot further by introducing them at Indira Canteens and government offices in the coming days.

At the programme, guidance was provided on health issues caused by rising temperatures, symptoms of heat stress, emergency precautionary measures, and safety protocols. Traffic Police, representatives of C40 Cities, Sensing Local and Hasiru Dala, and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.