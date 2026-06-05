BWSSB aims to position Bengaluru as a global centre for water innovation

BENGALURU: In a landmark initiative aligned with the ‘Brand Bengaluru’ vision, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) is exploring the establishment of the Bengaluru Global Water Innovation Network (BGWIN), an ambitious international platform aimed at transforming Bengaluru into a globally recognised hub for water innovation, urban water security, and sustainable infrastructure development, said BWSSB Chairman Ram Prasath Manohar.

He said that BGWIN is conceived as a first-of-its-kind global collaboration platform, and it will bring together leading water utilities, government agencies, universities, research institutions, industry leaders, startups, incubators, investors, and civil society organisations to collectively address emerging challenges in the water and wastewater sector.

“The initiative is designed to strengthen Bengaluru’s position as a global leader in urban water management by fostering innovation, accelerating technology adoption, promoting international collaboration, and building a future-ready ecosystem to address the growing challenges posed by rapid urbanisation, climate change, and resource scarcity.

The initiative will support research, policy development, technology validation, and capacity building while aligning closely with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG-6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG-7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), and SDG-11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities),” stated Manohar in a release.