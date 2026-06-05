Cable firm MD held by ED in Rs 899 crore scam in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office has arrested Karuturi Venkateshwara Rao, Managing Director of Deepak Cables (India) Limited (DCIL), under section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 on Tuesday, as part of the investigation in the case of DCIL and others in the matter related to defrauding consortium of banks led by SBI.

ED initiated a probe based on an FIR registered by CBI against DCIL, its MD, and others, for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the extent of Rs 899.35 crore by obtaining large credit facilities and diverting the loan funds. The company allegedly submitted falsified financial statements and manipulated books of accounts to secure and continue availing bank loans.

ED further revealed that the accused used multiple entities for fictitious sales and purchases, circular trading, and issuance of fake corporate guarantees.

These transactions were utilized to artificially inflate turnover, increase drawing power from banks, evergreen existing loans, and divert the Proceeds of Crime through related companies and personal accounts, thereby concealing their illicit origin.

It was also found out that huge amounts of loan funds were diverted to the related entities under the control of Rao without any business rationale and doubtful purpose, according to a press release from ED.