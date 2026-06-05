Fire-safety advocacy group Beyond Carlton wants Delhi fire audit report to be made public

BENGALURU: Fire-safety advocacy group Beyond Carlton on Thursday expressed “deep anguish” over the fire tragedy in New Delhi that claimed 21 lives. The group called for a through introspection from all stakeholders in the hospitality sector and implementation of measures beyond “knee-jerk” reactions.

Trustee RA Venkitachalam said, “Seldom have we seen any effort to study the true cause of the fire, any intention to see who should be held accountable or what steps are to be taken to avoid a repetition of similar nature anywhere in the country,” and called into question the no objection certificates (NOCs) granted to questionable establishments.

The group laid five demands, including asking the fire forensic audit report to be made public. It also called for the maintenance of fire protection systems, clear exits and emergency preparedness plans. It also posited fire safety knowledge as a life skill, urging every citizen to know the basics.

It urged all agencies beyond the fire department to work together to prevent fires and demanded a comprehensive city plan for fire safety to identify local risk zones.