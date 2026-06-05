SIR will go smooth, 72 per cent of mapping work done: GBA chief

BENGALURU: District Election Officer and Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao stated that all necessary preparations have been made for the smooth conduct of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and 72% of the mapping work has already been completed within Bengaluru city limits.
Addressing a press conference regarding the SIR of electoral rolls here on Thursday, Rao said that directions have been issued to complete the remaining mapping work at the earliest.
“Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits and collect the required information through prescribed forms. Citizens are requested to extend their full cooperation for this exercise. The collected data will subsequently be verified and reconciled before the publication of the draft electoral roll,” he said.
The revision exercise is being carried out in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India, he added.
Rao appealed to the registered and recognised political parties to appoint one Booth Level Agent (BLA) for each polling station and submit their lists immediately. “Before commencing the house-to-house survey, Electoral Registration Officers and BLOs will hold meetings with BLAs to brief them about the SIR schedule and related activities.
The ECI has provided an opportunity for political parties to actively participate in the SIR process. Until the publication of the draft electoral roll, political parties may submit up to 50 forms per day to BLOs. After the publication of the draft roll, they will have to submit up to 10 forms only per day,” said Rao.
As part of the preparatory activities for SIR-2026, the process of mapping the 2025 electoral roll with the 2002 electoral roll is currently underway. As per the directions of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, the E-Roll will be frozen on 16.06.2026. Necessary steps will therefore be taken to dispose of all pending applications under Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 within the stipulated period, Rao said.