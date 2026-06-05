Suspended secretary of Bengaluru agricultural co-operative society runs off with records; FIR filed

BENGALURU: The current secretary of an agricultural co-operative society in Harohalli has filed a police complaint against a suspended secretary for taking away eight important records and documents belonging to the society.

Due to the missing documents, the society was unable to conduct its annual audit and carry out day-to-day administrative functions. The accused is said to have taken away the documents as it was vital evidence against his alleged misappropriation of funds to the society. A criminal case under Section 109(10) of the Karnataka Cooperative Societies Act, 1959 is registered by the Harohalli police.

The complaint was filed against SC Umesh, the suspended Secretary of the Kolliganahalli Vividhodesha Primary Rural Agricultural Cooperative Society at Kolliganahalli in Harohalli on Tuesday. SC Umesh had worked as the secretary of the society from April 28, 2011 to February 26, 2026. The society’s Board of Directors suspended SC Umesh on March 13 after discovering the misappropriation of funds during his tenure. SC Umesh, after his suspension, allegedly failed to hand over the records and equipment belonging to society.

The Assistant Registrar granted permission to break open the lock of the society office. Upon opening the premises, eight important records/documents relating to the society were found missing.