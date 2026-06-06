Bengaluru Urban completes 80% voter mapping under SIR drive

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer Jagadish G said as per the directions of the Election Commission, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list is being carried out and 80% voter mapping work has been completed in the district.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, the DC said there are a total of 40,17,275 voters in seven Assembly constituencies in the district and 3,320 booth-level officers (BLOs) have been appointed for the SIR exercise. Political parties have already appointed 5,000 booth-level agents (BLAs). Political parties have been requested to extend their full cooperation in the process.

“A total of 250 voter help centres have been set up in every gram panchayat building and ward offices in the district to fill the enumeration form and provide other related assistance to the voters,” he said.

Voters who have not been mapped can provide any of the 12 documents identified by the Election Commission. The reallocation of polling stations will be done by July 29. The draft voter list will be published on August 5. If there are any objections from voters, they can submit it from August 5 to September 4. The disposal of claims and objections will be settled from August 5 to October 3. The final voter list will be published on October 7, Jagadish said.

“The SIR process is being conducted transparently with the intention that the right to vote should be obtained in only one place. BLOs will visit houses at least three times, deliver the enumeration form, get voters to confirm and sign it and bring it back. The public should receive the form, check it and return it to the BLOs. Otherwise, there is a possibility of their names being removed from the voter list,” he said.