ED alleges Sunish Hegde extorted crores using hacked poker websites in Sriki case

BENGALURU: The investigation by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has revealed that Sunish Hegde, a city-based businessman, extorted money in crores from the victims of notorious hacker Srikrishna aka Sriki and received proceeds of crime in cash, bank transfers and casino chips since 2017.

Sriki told ED that he hacked poker websites, including PokerSaint, and Hegde used the hacked database for his poker business and made around Rs 6 crore. Sriki revealed that he hacked the Pokerbaazi website at the behest of Hegde, who then went to the owners of Pokerbaazi claiming to help fix the website. Hegde was paid Rs 2 crore for the fix. Sriki told ED that it was clearly “an extortion game”. Robin Khandelwala, the main conduit for layering proceeds of crime, too admitted it.

The Pokerbaazi owner had given cash and Rs 20 lakh worth of casino chips to Hegde. Sriki and his other associates used the chips to play in the offshore casino of Pokerbaazi. Another case registered at the Ashok Nagar police station reveals that Rs 28 lakh was routed to Hegde.

The forensic audit by the CID, which was accessed by ED, revealed that Rs 20 lakh was routed by Khandelwal to the bank account of Delta Corp Ltd, which runs a casino in Goa and the said amount was credited into Hegde’s account, who used it for gambling.

During a search at Hegde’s house in April 2026 prior to his recent arrest by ED, Rs 9.25 lakh cash and a mobile phone were seized. The search revealed that Hegde used a Binance Deposit Wallet and over 1 lakh USDT, which is a stablecoin, was received and transferred into a Binance account.