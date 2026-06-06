GBA chief directs Bescom to relocate power line to prevent flooding in Vrishabhavathi Valley

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Friday instructed Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) officials to relocate the 66 kV Bescom power line passing through the Vrishabhavathi Valley near Gali Anjaneya Temple to a higher level.

After inspecting various locations in Bengaluru West City Corporation limits, he said the Bescom power line obstructing the Vrishabhavathi Valley could cause waste accumulation during periods of heavy rainwater flow, leading to backflow and waterlogging. He directed Bescom officials to immediately relocate the power line to a higher level.

“To prevent waterlogging on the road near Gali Anjaneya Temple, I have directed officials to construct a temporary catchment pit and provide a pumping system. During the monsoon, water should be pumped into the valley to ensure that the road remains free from flooding and necessary precautionary measures are taken,” he said.

White-topping work has been taken up on the 3.8-km stretch from Vijayanagar Telephone Exchange through Shobha Hospital and Moodalapalya up to Nagarabhavi Circle in Govindarajanagar Division. As the road is narrow, traffic has been restricted and the work is being executed in phases. The first phase covering 250 metres has commenced, and officials were instructed to complete it at the earliest, Rao informed.

As the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) pipeline work on New BEL Road has been completed, officials were directed to immediately undertake restoration works. They were also instructed to remove pipes lying on the footpath without delay.