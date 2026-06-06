Missing woman found dead in lake, husband held in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Investigation into the case of a missing 25-year-old security guard in Rajanukunte police limits revealed that his wife, her paramour, and two of his associates allegedly murdered him and buried his body near a lake in Linganahalli near Hesara-ghatta, after he objected to their illicit relationship. Police arrested two persons and are searching for the other two accused. The deceased Abhijit Pandit was from West Bengal.

The arrested are his wife Archana Chauhan (21), from Uttar Pradesh, and her paramour Parul Pal (26), a security guard from Tripura. The couple had married three years ago after being in a relationship.

All three worked in the same locality and were residing in Ittagallapura in Rajanukunte. Police said, Archana and Pal grew friendly while working at the same place, which later turned into a physical relationship. When Pandit came to know about their affair, he objected to it.

On May 27, Pandit was consuming alcohol with Pal and his associates when the accused allegedly strangled him with a rope and later buried his body near a lake.

Later that night, Archana filed a missing person complaint with the police. During investigation, police questioned Pal after finding his statements suspicious. On June 2, during sustained interrogation, he allegedly confessed that he and his two associates had murdered Pandit and buried the body. Archana was a key conspirator. Efforts are under way to trace the remaining two accused who allegedly assisted in the crime.