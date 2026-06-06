Priyank Kharge warns of strict action against law violators, reviews Bengaluru policing issues

BENGALURU: The law will be enforced equally on everyone, and strict action will be taken against those who violate it, Home Minister Priyank Kharge said after holding a meeting with senior police officers at the police headquarters in Bengaluru on Friday.

Priyank told reporters that he had received briefings on key issues, including Bengaluru’s law and order situation, drug menace, women’s safety, and traffic management. He added that he had issued certain suggestions and directives to the officials.

He further said that the Information Technology and the police departments were jointly examining issues related to fake news and inflammatory content on social media. Action would be taken against those who use social media platforms to spread hatred or create unrest, he added.

On inconvenience caused to the public during VVIP movement, the minister said the issue had been discussed during the meeting and officials have been asked to explore measures to minimise disruptions. He, however, noted that implementing changes would take some time.

KHADER VISITS JAYANAGAR HOSP, MEETS PATIENTS

Bengaluru: Hours after the allocation of health portfolio, Health Minister UT Khader made a surprise visit to Jayanagar General Hospital on Thursday. During his visit, Khader asked the patients about their ailments and their experience with the facilities. He visited several departments to assess the situation of the hospital.

“I visited to know how the hospital is functioning and if the hospital is facing any issues. During the inspections, I identified a few shortcomings. The primary reason for the visit is to find out if anyone is slacking, and I found a few doctors absent from duty. They will be issued warnings for their absence and instructed to report diligently,” Khader said.